D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.90. 258,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

