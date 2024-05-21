D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.