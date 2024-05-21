D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,211,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock remained flat at $88.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 173,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $88.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

