PLATINCOIN Price Hits $0.23 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,576.04 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,569,299 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,567,114.89705 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.23445139 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $358.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

