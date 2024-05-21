Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $516.01 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,901,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 2.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Sun Life Financial worth $516,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,647. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

