Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 532,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,991. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.