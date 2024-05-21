Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MARPS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 8,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,755. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

