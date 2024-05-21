BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ traded up 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 15.58. 108,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,822. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,075,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately 328,038,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 507,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,621 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

