Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.9154 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 1.5 %

KSPI traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 63,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSPI shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

