Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 28th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,118. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.