Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 28th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Diversified Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE DEC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,118. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
