First National Co. (FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 7th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First National to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
First National Stock Up 1.5 %
First National stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First National has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James R. Wilkins III bought 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $63,897.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,575 shares of company stock valued at $114,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
