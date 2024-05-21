PhenixFIN Co. (PFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PhenixFIN has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,686 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.48 per share, with a total value of $74,993.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,299.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,086 shares of company stock valued at $92,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Stories

