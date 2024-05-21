Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $238.87 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.39% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $238,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,733,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 923.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,494,000 after buying an additional 226,150 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 552.0% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,219. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.