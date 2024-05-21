Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $246.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $246,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,654,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,411,000.

IWO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $266.92. 19,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.15 and its 200-day moving average is $249.52. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

