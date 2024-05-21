Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.27% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $393,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,936. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.88.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

