Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $268,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.46. 41,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,314. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.27 and a 52-week high of $243.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

