Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 79,637 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $411,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 128,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,932. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.