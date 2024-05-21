Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 3,337 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $7.01 on Tuesday, reaching $469.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

