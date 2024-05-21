BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BCAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,868. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 126,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,005,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,737,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,260,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,852,822 over the last ninety days.

