BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
BCAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,868. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.