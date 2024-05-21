BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BCAT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,868. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 126,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,005,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,737,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,260,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,852,822 over the last ninety days.

