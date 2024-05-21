PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 16,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,396. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

