BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.297 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

ECAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,973,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,707,789.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 877,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,188 in the last 90 days.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.