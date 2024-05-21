The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 12,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,287. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

