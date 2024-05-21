The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. 12,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,287. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
