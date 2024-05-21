SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Declares GBX 1.20 Dividend

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock traded down GBX 16.53 ($0.21) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 192.27 ($2.44). 8,205,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,520.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.69) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($4.04).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

