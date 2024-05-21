Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Topps Tiles Trading Up 0.5 %

LON TPT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.50 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 518,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.40. The stock has a market cap of £85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

