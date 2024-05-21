Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Topps Tiles Trading Up 0.5 %
LON TPT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 43.50 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 518,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.40. The stock has a market cap of £85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.73).
