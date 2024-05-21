Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.57 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $96.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00057975 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011384 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00019265 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012546 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003528 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008134 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000990 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,160,210,242 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.
