Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,869,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $546,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $498.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.
