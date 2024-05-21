Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,869,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $546,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $498.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

