Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $47,768,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after buying an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,889,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

