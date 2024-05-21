Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,402 shares of company stock valued at $735,976. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

