Associated Banc Corp Sells 138,045 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,045 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc makes up approximately 2.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 1.95% of Associated Banc worth $62,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,529 shares of company stock worth $564,115. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $22.77.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

