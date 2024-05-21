Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 33,959 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,959 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.