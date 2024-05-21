Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $267.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $267.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.