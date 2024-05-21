Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

