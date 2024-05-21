Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 428,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after buying an additional 2,606,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,641,000 after buying an additional 1,730,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $76.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

