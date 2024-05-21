Associated Banc Corp Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,417,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at $67,854,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares in the company, valued at $67,854,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,599,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMP opened at $433.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $291.87 and a one year high of $442.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

