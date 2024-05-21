Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,976,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

