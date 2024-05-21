Associated Banc Corp Sells 3,866 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

