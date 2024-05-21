Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $623.34 million and $36.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.87 or 0.05316160 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00057163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09568124 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $29,642,739.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.