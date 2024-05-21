Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

