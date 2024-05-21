Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 992 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

