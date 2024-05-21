Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

