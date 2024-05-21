Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $314.54 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

