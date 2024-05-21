Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 81,713 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $389,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.