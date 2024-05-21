Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 33,730 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,730 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

