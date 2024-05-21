Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $694,985,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,439,000 after acquiring an additional 159,303 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

HCA opened at $325.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.52.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

