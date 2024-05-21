Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $16.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

