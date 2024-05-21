Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

