Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 14,954 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $135.56 and a one year high of $187.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average is $172.84.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

