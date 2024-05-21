Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LLY opened at $783.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

