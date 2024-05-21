Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

