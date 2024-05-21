Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) recently:

5/19/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,630.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.