Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) recently:
- 5/19/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
